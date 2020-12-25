Roundup 2020: Celebs who ruled hearts with Manish Malhotra’s ethnic designs

Mumbai: 2020 has been a difficult year. With all kinds of celebrations taking a back seat, our Bollywood celebrities managed to provide weary population a respite with their stylish looks. Ethnic dominated the fashion palette of the celebrities this year, as many of them dazzled in ethnic wear for events like weddings, movie screenings and promotions.

Restrictions eased in November-December which brought the wedding festivities back and many women of Bollywood choose to shine in celebrity Manish Malhotra’s designer wear.

About Manish Malhotra

One of the most successful and best-known fashion designers in India, Manish Malhotra is ruling fashion world since over three decades. He has his own label which is quite prominent in the industry.

From Kajol’s transformation from a tomboy to a chiffon saree-clad in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Poo’s ecstatic wardrobe in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to even the popular Salwar-T shirt combo in Jab We Met, Manish Malhotra has been responsible for quite a lot of iconic looks in Bollywood movies.

As the year 2020 is coming to an end, it’s time to take a walk down memory lane and recollect best Manish Malhotra looks of Bollywood divas.

Sara Ali Khan

The gorgeous Pataudi begum Sara Ali Khan picked out an outfit by Manish Malhotra for Diwali this year. She opted a classic royal blue churidar set styled with a lemon yellow dupatta with zari embroidery.

Malaika Arora

Fashionista of Bollywood Malaika Arora knows how to make an on point sartorial statement. Recently, for one of the episode of India’s Best Dancer, the star wore an exquisite saree from Bollywood’s favourite designer, Manish Malhotra’s label. Malaika draped herself in a resplendent beige ombre sequin saree from the designer’s new collection Ruhaaniyat. The chiffon shaded six-yards was adorned with the designer’s signature sequin work.

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh knows it well to slay in every outfit. Be it her on-screen looks or her distinctive personal style, she always makes a statement with her sartorial picks. This Diwali, the actress shined bright like twilight in her white and silver outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

Pooja Hegde

South sensation Pooja Hegde looked glossy and gorgeous this Diwali as she donned a Manish Malhotra creation for the celebrations. A glimmering, lime green and iris kurta-chudidar enhanced using intricate zardozi work on the border. A sheer lilac dupatta with an elaborately embellished border tied the look together making an effortless case for colour-blocking.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor wore Manish Malhotra’s creations for their Diwali celebrations this year. Janhvi Kapoor wore a gorgeous sunshine yellow saree which was plain and had a gota patti border on it. The blouse was heavily embroidered with gota patti to complement the saree border.

Khushi Kapoor looked drop dead gorgeous in a peshwaz by Manish Malhotra which he has quoted as “one of his favourite outfits this season.” She opted gorgeous royal blue peshwaz which was paired with a gharara with contrasting panels and gota work on it.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a dual-toned pastel lehenga by Manish Malhotra lehenga for actor Armaan Jain’s wedding reception earlier this year.

Karishma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira looked stunning in coordinating white Manish Malhotra outfits at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding reception. Karisma was seen in an ivory and gold embroidered floor length anarkali suit.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is one actress who is known for her chic and minimal dressing. For this year Diwali, Tara picked out an outfit by ace designer Manish Malhotra to celebrate the festivities. She picked out a brick red kurta with zari work and paired it with moss green pants from the designer’s latest Ruhaaniyat collection. A purple brocade dupatta completed her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her effortless dressing styles. Bebo looked strikingly beautiful in Manish Malhotra’s silver mirror embellished lehenga for the wedding reception of Armaan Jain earlier this year.

Kajal Aggarwal

Tollywood diva Kajal Aggarwal nailed the saree look as she opted a red delicated Manish Malhotra saree for Karwa Chauth this year. She wore a red flowy custom-made saree that came in a light, semi-sheer fabric that accentuated her curves. She also opted for a gorgeous yellow saree by Manish Malhotra for her engagement.