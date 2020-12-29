Roundup 2020: ‘How to make paneer’ was top searched by Indians on Google

As the coronavirus pandemic confined people within the four walls of their houses for most of the year, a lot of them, it seems, took cooking seriously. While, some had to learn in order to feed themselves, many took it up as part of their hobby, and others just did it for the therapeutic value.

The one thing that got all the types of cooks together was the love for paneer. In India, we take our paneer very seriously; lockdown or no lockdown.

You might be guessing why we are just talking about paneer as people did a lot more other things during the pandemic too, right? Well, the answer is here: “How to make paneer” was one of the top searched query on Google in India.

With serious search competitions like, “how to increase immunity”, and “how to make sanitizer”, “how to make paneer” has topped the trending list in 2020.

Google released a list of what were the top search trends in 2020. The list includes topics like coronavirus, IPL, dalgona coffee, Joe Biden etc.

Paneer is a great comfort food-nutritious and tasty. There are multiple ways to cook it and all of it tastes amazing. Paneer is our one true love and why shouldn’t it be! It never disappoints. It takes us back to our childhood, to home and to the people we love.

So, in case you are someone who doesn’t know how to make paneer, here’s is video that might help: