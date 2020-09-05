Route Mobile Ltd to open IPO on September 9

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 8:23 am IST
Route Mobile Ltd IPO to open on September 9

New Delhi, Sep 4 : Route Mobile, an omni-channel Cloud Communication Service Provider (CPaaS), on Friday announced opening of its initial public offering (IPO) on September 9 and its closing on Sep 11, at the price band of Rs 345-350 per equity share.

In a statement, the company said that bids by anchor investors shall be submitted, and allocation to them will be completed on September 8.

The offer is being made through the ‘book building process’, wherein not more than 50 per cent of the offer shall be allotted on a proportionate basis to Qualified Institutional Buyers, provided that the company and the selling shareholders in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLM) may allocate up to 60 per cent of the QIB Portion to anchor investors on a discretionary basis, it said.

READ:  BCCI paid Rs.46.89 crore to its affiliates, clients in July

One-third of the ‘Anchor Investor Portion’ shall be reserved for domestic mutual funds, subject to valid bids being received from the domestic mutual funds at or above the ‘Anchor Investor Allocation Price’.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds towards funding for repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings of the company, acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, purchase of office premises in Mumbai and general corporate purposes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close