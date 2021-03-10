Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter hacked to death in old city

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was brutally murdered by his rivals in Rein Bazaar area of the old city here on Tuesday night.

Mohammed Parvez aka Farru Don, a resident of Chowni Nada Ali Baig, Yakuthpura was waylaid by few assailants near Rahmath Nagar near chota pool.

The rowdy sheeter was killed with sharp-edged weapons. On receiving information, a team of Rein Bazaar police along with the CLUES team reached the crime scene.

The dead body of the deceased was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

According to police, initial investigations revealed that old rivalry is the reason behind the murder and another rowdy sheeter Shaikh Sohail is behind the crime. A murder case has been registered by the police and efforts are on to nab the culprits.