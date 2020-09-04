Rowdy sheeter murdered in Falaknuma area of old city

By SM Bilal Updated: 5th September 2020 12:36 am IST

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident unknown assailants hacked to death an rowdy sheeter on Friday late night in old city. According to the sources Mohammed Javeed aka Jado was suddenly attacked by a group of three persons at Ansari Road under Falaknuma police station limits.

During the incident Javeed sustained grievous injuries over the chest,stomach and also on hands. The assailants had attacked the rowdy sheeter with lethal weapons upon which he was shifted to Osmaia General Hospital under critical condition and later he succumbed to the injuries.

Deceased rowdy sheeter Javeed

Immediately after the incident the CLUES team was pressed into service and a dagger was recovered from the crime scene.Police officials too visited the spot.

READ:  EU urged to adopt common approach in limiting Covid spread

A murder case has been registered with the Falaknuma police and investigation is underway.

Categories
Hyderabad NewsNews
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close