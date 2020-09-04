Rowdy sheeter murdered in Falaknuma area of old city

Hyderabad: In a sensational incident unknown assailants hacked to death an rowdy sheeter on Friday late night in old city. According to the sources Mohammed Javeed aka Jado was suddenly attacked by a group of three persons at Ansari Road under Falaknuma police station limits.

During the incident Javeed sustained grievous injuries over the chest,stomach and also on hands. The assailants had attacked the rowdy sheeter with lethal weapons upon which he was shifted to Osmaia General Hospital under critical condition and later he succumbed to the injuries.

Deceased rowdy sheeter Javeed

Immediately after the incident the CLUES team was pressed into service and a dagger was recovered from the crime scene.Police officials too visited the spot.

A murder case has been registered with the Falaknuma police and investigation is underway.