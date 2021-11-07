Rowdy-sheeter rapes friend’s sister in Karnataka, arrested

Dakshina Kannada: The Karnataka Police have arrested a rowdy-sheeter on charges of raping a minor girl, who is a sister of his friend, under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Sunday.

According to Pandeshwara Women’s police who are investigating the case, the accused Naveen Sequera (34) had made the girl unconscious and committed the crime at her residence.

The accused was a friend of the victim’s brother and visited his house. Recently when he visited, he had found the girl alone at home and lured her to drink juice laced with a substance which made her lose consciousness. Later, the accused violated her.

After committing the crime, the accused escaped from the house. The girl later informed her parents about the ordeal and they lodged a police complaint.