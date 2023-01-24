Royal Enfield conducts special ride across Telangana

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield on Sunday launched a special ride at 13 different locations across Telangana, to promote a better riding experience.

The aim of the ride was to enable users the pursuit of pure motorcycling experience and to promote riding amongst the user community. It also aimed to provide an avenue for first-time riders to kick-start their riding journey.

Nearly 200 riders participated in the special ride and various editions of Royal Enfield including the newly launched Hunter 350s were visible in the early hours of the day.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 owners took part in an exclusive ride for the newly launched vehicle on Saturday evening stated a press release over the event. Riders explored the infrastructure of the city and nearby streets of DLF, Mindspace, and Madhapur.