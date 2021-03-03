RPF constable dies trying to save woman from incoming train in UP

By PTI|   Updated: 3rd March 2021 5:23 pm IST
(Representative Image)

Kaushambi: A head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was killed after being hit by a train while trying to save a woman at Bharwari railway station in Kokhraj area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Nirmala Devi (40) was crossing the railway line. RPF head constable Gyanchand tried to save her from an incoming Prayagraj-Delhi train but got hit by it and died, Additional SP Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The woman has been rushed to the hospital, where her condition was said to be stable. A probe is on in the matter.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Updated: 3rd March 2021 5:23 pm IST
Back to top button