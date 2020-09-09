2K RPI workers support Kangana at airport, Shiva Sena stage protests

Mumbai: Hours after Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, his party workers launched a protest outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

The party leaders were sloganeering against the Maharashtra government outside the aerodrome but were later removed by the police deployed at the protest site.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale had said that while he did not know the entire truth, but comments by Raut were absolutely uncalled for. “Raut is a good friend of mine. He is a Shiv Sena leader, a party spokesperson as well as the Saamana editor. I don’t know the entire truth but if at all he has threatened the actress it is quite unfortunate. We are all with Ranaut and family in her fight for justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.”

Ranaut had yesterday slammed Raut for telling her not to return to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?,” Kangana had tweeted.

The actress has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security to the ‘Queen’ actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

On Wednesday morning, Karni Sena, also popularly known as Shri Rajput Karni Sena, staged a protest in Delhi outside the residence of Shiv Sena’s Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

