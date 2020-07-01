RR online marketing course extended to current and ex-IPL players

New Delhi: Deakin University & DeakinCo., Australia, and Rajasthan Royals collaborative Certificate Programme in Sports Marketing has been made available to all Indian Premier League (IPL) players, past and present through BCCI’s cricket training facility, National Cricket Academy (NCA), the Royals said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Both the Foundation and the Advanced levels of the course will be available for the players. The programme is aimed at upskilling the current and former players, helping them add new skills related to the sports industry beyond the cricketing-field. As a franchise that believes in all-round development, Rajasthan Royals hope that the course helps all the players learn and develop new skills during these unprecedented times,” said the Royals.

“We’re extremely happy to be working with the NCA through BCCI to provide the Online Sports Marketing course to current and former IPL players on a complimentary basis,” said Rajasthan Royals Chief Operating Officer Jake Lush McCrum. “With many players still unable to practice and compete, we are delighted to offer them another way to stimulate their mind and develop a new set of skills, through this purely online course. We would love it if these courses inspired many of them to enter the sports industry when their cricket careers are over.”

The program was launched in March and has received an overwhelming response from Rajasthan Royals players. The likes of Jos Buttler, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron and many more are already nearing the completion of their opted course.

The NCA, through its focused approach, will share a list of players who they deem will be keen to opt for the course and can benefit from it in the long run. Based on the feedback received from the first set of players, NCA through BCCI will work with Rajasthan Royals to further extend this course to a larger group of past & present IPL players.

Source: IANS