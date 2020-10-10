RR win toss, choose to bowl against DC

Sharjah, Oct 9 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday won the toss and chose to bowl against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While RR are looking to turn around the poor run of form that has seen them succumb to a hat-trick of defeats, DC come into the match on the back of a dominant 59-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

