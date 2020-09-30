RR win toss, choose to bowl against KKR

By News Desk 1Updated: 30th September 2020 7:57 pm IST
Dubai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have made no changes to their squads and RR are looking for their first win outside of Sharjah.

RR have scored more than 200 runs in both matches, even completing a record run chase of 224 in their previous match. KKR meanwhile are looking to bounce back from a seven-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper/captain), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(wicketkeeper), Steven Smith(captain), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

