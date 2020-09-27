RR win toss, choose to bowl against KXIP

Sharjah, Sep 27 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday won the toss and chose to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RR captain Steve Smith said Jos Buttler makes a comeback into the team along with Ankit Rajpoot.

David Miller and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the players that sit out for the 2008 champions. Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab have decided to go with the same XI that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs which means that veteran batsman Chris Gayle remains out despite the short boundaries on offer at Sharjah.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul(wicketkeeper/captain), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(captain), Sanju Samson(wicketkeeper), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.