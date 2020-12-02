RRB NTPC, Group D and other exams’ date announced

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to conduct exams for the selection into Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Group D, Ministerial (Steno and teacher) and isolated category. The exams will begin on December 15, RRB Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday.

A total of 2.44 crore applications have been received for 1.4 lakh vacancies announced under RRB, he said. For the NTPC category, RRB received more than 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies; for the Group D exam, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been received against 1,03,769 vacancies and for the Ministerial and Isolated category posts, a total of 1,663 vacancies posts will be filled, and a total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear in the exam.

Besides, the Indian Railways is planning to run special trains for the candidates and also plan to reduce the travel distance and time for the candidates by allotting them exam centers within their state of residence.

As per the reports by the Hindustan Times, Vinod Kumar said, “This year due to the COVID-19 situation, we are ensuring that the exam centre for the candidates is within their states and their traveling distance is less. We are working on it, and we are trying to ensure that the candidates have to travel a very short distance.”

“Once this is completed by the end of March, in the first week of April, we will start the recruitment process for Level 1 posts. 1.15 crore candidates have applied for these exams,” he added.

RRB NTPC, Group D, Level- 1 Recruitment: Important Dates

RRB Isolated and Ministerial Categories– December 15 to 18

RRB NTPC Exam- December 28 to end of March 2021

RRB Level- 1 Exam- April 2021 to June 2021

Admit card or the hall ticket of the exam will be released on its official website http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ prior ten days.