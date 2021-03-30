RRR: Ajay Devgn’s look to be unveiled on THIS date

Mumbai: One of the highly-anticipated upcoming movies in Tollywood is SS Rajamouli‘s RRR. Apart from south stars Ram Charan, Shriya Saran and Jr NTR, the period action drama also stars Bollywood biggies including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Hollywood star Olivia Morris.

Makers of RRR unveiled the first looks of Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Olivia Morris and Jr NTR so far. Now the makers are all set to drop the first look motion poster of Ajay.

Ajay Devgn’s RRR look

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ajay Devgn made an announcement about his first poster look and wrote, It has been an exciting experience being part of @RRRMovie! I can’t wait to show all of how @ssrajamouli designed my character Folded hands #AjayDevgnKaFiRRRstLook.”

Written and dircted by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, RRR narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

Rajamouli’s period action film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) will hit the screens on October 13 in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam as well.