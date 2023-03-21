RRR producer Danayya sidelined at Oscars as he didn’t pay Rs 25cr?

Hyderabad: As the whole nation is brimming with pride after RRR bagged an Oscar award, the team members of the film are now making headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s make-up artist Shaan Muttathil claimed that the RRR team bought the Oscar award with money. In the latest development, it is rumoured that producer DVV Danayya was ignored and the RRR team used the banner name Variance (American Company) instead during the Oscar event.

It is rumoured that SS Rajamouli proposed Danayya, Ram Charan and NTR share Rs 25 crore each for the Oscar promotions. RRR’s director hoped to receive at least one award or nomination among the Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor categories. It is said that Rajamouli suggested to the trio that all of them should put in their efforts collectively so that RRR may bag any award.

Rumours mills claim that producer Danayya refused Rajamouli’s proposal by stating that he did not make any significant profit with RRR which is why he could not spend a hefty amount to bring any award. The movie’s lead actors Ram Charan and NTR however agreed with Rajamouli and invested the money.

The director succeeded and the movie won the prestigious award but the question is raised why was Danayya ignored in such a way that the banner name of an American company was used at Oscars? It is also rumoured that Variance did all the liaisoning for RRR Oscar promotions due to which Danayya was ignored.

The film received only a single nomination under “Best Original Song”, but what Jr NTR and Ram Charan got from it” Jr NTR got fame but overall his money was wasted while investing money in bringing Oscar helped Ram Charan as he is all set to make his Hollywood debut.

Now, reports are circulating that it was the money of Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and NTR that brought the awards to Keeravani and Chandrabose. However, DVV Danayya slammed all those who blame Rajamouli for sidelining him. In an interview recently, he said that he is grateful to the RRR director SS Rajamouli for providing him a chance to produce such a magnum opus. He proudly said that history would remember that RRR was produced by him.