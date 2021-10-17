Rs 1 Cr to 25L: Bigg Boss winners’ prize money drops from season 1 to 14

Mumbai: The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan has been one of the most popular shows on Indian television since its first season. We have witnessed many changes since its inception in 2006. However, its ‘popularity’ is the one thing that has remained constant. Another thing which saw changing is the winner’s prize money.

Many popular names of the TV and Film industry won Bigg Boss and took home hefty cash prize along with the coveted prize money. While the season one winner Rahul Roy won Rs 1 crore, Bigg Boss 14 winner took home Rs 36 lakhs. The recently concluded Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Divya Agarwal won Rs 25 lakhs as cash prize. Over the years, the prize money saw a nosedive from season 1 to 14.

Let us take you back to the previous seasons and brush your memory on winners and their prize money.

Season 1 — Rahul Roy, 1 Crore

Season 2 — Ashutosh Kaushik, 1 Crore

Season 3 — Vindu Dara Singh, 1 Crore

Season 4 — Shweta Tiwari, 1 Crore

Season 5 — Juhi Parmar, 1 Crore

Season 6 — Urvashi Dholakia, 50 Lakh

Season 7 — Gauahar Khan, 50 Lakh

Season 8 — Gautam Gulati, 50 Lakh

Season 9 — Prince Narula, 50 Lakh

Season 10 — Manveer Gurjar, 50 Lakh

Season 11 — Shilpa Shinde, 50 Lakh

Season 12 — Dipika Kakar, 30 Lakh

Season 13 — Siddarth Shukla, 50 Lakh

Season 14 — Rubina Dilaik, 36 Lakh

Bigg Boss OTT — Divya Agarwal, 25 lakhs

Meanwhile, 15th season of Bigg Boss started off on a high note. Sahil Shroff became the first contestant to get eliminated. Currently, 15 contestants are left in the show.