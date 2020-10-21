Rs 10 Crore for TS lawyers who got affected by Covid lockdown

Sana SikanderPublished: 21st October 2020 8:36 pm IST

Hyderabad: Needy lawyers and their clerks, affected by COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana, would get a second round of financial assistance on Thursday with the state government sanctioning Rs ten crore toward it.

Under the assistance, the needy lawyers would get Rs 6,000 each while the clerks Rs 3,000 each, official sources said.

This was decided at a meeting presided by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and attended by the Telangana State Advocates Welfare Trust, with Advocate General BS Prasad as its chairman, and other senior officials on Wednesday, they said.

The amount shall be credited through online, the sources added.

READ:  Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths, cases again on the rise (Roundup)

This is the second time the government has sanctioned financial assistance to the lawyer community.

In May this year, it had sanctioned Rs 15 crore financial assistance and the amount was distributed among 14,531 advocates at Rs 10,000 each and 1,054 advocates clerks at Rs 5,000 each for their day-to-day expenses during the lockdown.

On October 9, the state government sanctioned further financial assistance of Rs ten crore, official sources said.

Source: With Agency Inputs

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sana SikanderPublished: 21st October 2020 8:36 pm IST
Back to top button