Rs 11.36 lakh unaccounted cash, 21 liquor bottles seized from a cop

By Mansoor Published: 12th August 2020 12:44 pm IST
Jaipur: Twenty-one bottles of liquor and Rs 11.36 lakh unaccounted cash were seized from a police sub-inspector who was going home in Ajmer from Nagaur where he was posted as SHO until recently, an anti-corruption bureau official said on Wednesday.

Kesar Singh Naruka was the SHO of Khinvsar police station in Nagaur and a couple of days ago. He was removed from the post and shifted to Nagaur police lines.

After receiving information that Naruka has accumulated cash through corrupt means during his posting as the SHO and was taking that to his home, a team of anti-corruption bureau officials intercepted his car at Thanwla toll plaza in Nagaur district on Tuesday night.

On checking, Rs 11.33 lakh cash was found in his possession for which he had no satisfactory answer, Additional SP, ACB-Ajmer Ramesh Maurya said.

Twenty-one bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles were seized from Naruka, the officer said.

Source: PTI
