Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st November 2021 6:57 pm IST
Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to kin of woman forest guard killed in tigress attack: Maha CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the family of the woman forest guard, who was killed in an attack by a tigress in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district while she was on duty.

The tigress mauled to death the forest guard, Swati Dumane, on Saturday morning when she was conducting a sign survey in TATR as part of an exercise to determine the number of tigers there, officials have said.

Thackeray expressed grief over Dumane’s death and described the incident as unfortunate.

The chief minister announced that her husband will be given a job in the forest department.

Earlier in the day, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also condoled the death of Dumane, and hailed the frontline heroes of the forest department for doing a great job despite risks.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Smt Swati Dumane. Our forest frontline heroes are doing a great job, fraught with risks. My condolences to Smt Dumane’s family. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti,” the minister tweeted.

