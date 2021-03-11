Rs 170cr collected as fine for mask violations in Guj

Gandhinagar, March 11 : The Gujarat government on Wednesday said it has collected around Rs 170 crore from the people for mask-related violations in the past six months.

Dariyapur legislator of the Congress, Gyasuddin Sheikh had sought to know from the Gujarat government that how much money was collected from the public, as a penalty for mask violations in the past 6 months.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-headed home department replied that nearly Rs 170 crore was collected from the public in the past 6 months. A total of Rs. 167,89,22,000 was recovered as fine from 16,78,922 people during the past six months.

The maximum number of people penalised were from Ahmedabad — 2,06,891.

A total of 1,38,974 people were required to pay the fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks or partially masked faces in the Diamond City, Surat. Besides, 98,749 persons in Kheda, 72,217 persons in the state Capital Gandhinagar, 66,722 persons in Bhavnagar were penalised for mask violations.

Also, 64,730 persons in Ahmedabad rural, 63,361 in Mehsana, 60,950 in Banaskantha, 55,830 in Vadodara, 55,766 in Valsad, 53,660 in Rajkot city, 53,181 in Rajkot rural, 51,023 in Patan and 50,143 in Jamnagar were fined Rs 1,000 each for mask violations.

