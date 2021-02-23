Rs 2.18 lakh cr Budget for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bihar’

Patna, Feb 22 : Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Tar Kishore Prasad tabled the state Budget worth Rs 2,18,303 crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly here on Monday.

Prasad said this Budget was prepared with the aim of achieving an “Aatmanirbhar Bihar”. It has a provision for works under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ambitious programme ‘Saat Nishchay’.

“We have allocated Rs 4,671 crore for this purpose. Besides this, we have allocated adequate funds for education, health, agriculture, and industries as well,” Prasad said.

Nitish also appreciated the Budget. He said it is a balanced Budget which addresses all sections of society and the aim of this Budget is to achieve growth.

“We have maintained good growth since 2005 and a Budget like this will give momentum to develop the state further,” Nitish said.

“This Budget has been prepared with futuristic planning to create 20 lakh jobs between 2020 to 2025. We will expend Rs 200 crore to create jobs in 2021-22. We will start tool and training rooms in every division. Besides modern technology will be introduced in polytechnic and ITI colleges. There is also a provision to provide long term training to students of class 10,” Prasad said.

“We are committed to provide jobs to women. Hence, 35 per cent reservation was given to them in government jobs. Besides, we will give interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh to women to establish industries. The state government will also give Rs 25,000 scholarship for intermediate pass and Rs 50,000 for graduation pass unmarried women,” Prasad said.

“In a bid to double the earning of farmers, the state government has provision of Rs 550 crore. We have also allocated Rs 1,500 crore for solar lights in villages,” he said.

“The state government has a plan for cattle farming and fisheries. We have allocated Rs 500 crore for animal husbandry and fisheries. The health services to animals will be available at door step. A call centre for animals will also be established in Bihar,” Prasad said.

“With a view to address waterlogging, we have allocated Rs 450 crore to make quality drainage system in all cities of the state,” he said.

“The state government will also prepare shelter homes for elderly persons and Rs 90 crore is allocated for it,” he said.

“Under Gram Sadak Yojna of CM Nitish Kumar, we have allocated Rs 250 crore to make approach roads in villages across the state. Besides, Rs 200 crore is allocated for bypasses and flyovers in urban areas,” he said.

“We are expecting Rs 9,195 crore in revenue for financial year 2021-22 in the state. The fiscal deficit of 2021-22 is expected to be Rs 22,510 crore,” he said.

