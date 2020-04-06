Rs 20000cr for centre vista plan and Rs 15000cr to combat COVID

New Delhi: The centre has decided to spend Rs. 20,000 crores for the mega project to renovate Lutyens’ Delhi. As per media reports, the centre had issued the notification about the change in land use regarding the Lutyens’ Delhi project on 20 March.

The centre’s decision came while the nation is grappling with the new-found realities of coronavirus lockdowns and continuous surge in positive cases.

Meanwhile, the centre allocated Rs. 15,000 crore to combat the novel coronavirus stands.

Many experts have also opposed the decision and raised concerns over the government’s move.

Senior journalist Bhasha Singh also slammed the government’s decision. She said: Public is struggling to fight with the pandemic covid-19 where doctors doesn’t have proper protective health gear, shortage of ventilators, masks.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Question to Modi ji — why are we spending only Rs.15,000 crore to fight #Covid-19 but you just approved Rs. 20,000 crore for unnecessary Central Vista Project? Dangerous misallocation of resources and misplaced priorities.”

Question to #Modiji – why are we spending only ₹15,000 cr to fight #COVID19 but you just approved ₹20,000 cr for unnecessary Central Vista Project?

Dangerous misallocation of resources & misplaced priorities. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 25, 2020

CPI (M) chief Sitaram Yechury also criticised the government’s decision on issuing the land use change notification at a time when country fighting with coronavirus.

Modi government priorities are cruel.

When all resources must be mopped up to meet this COVID-19 challenge a Gazette notification is issued for the ₹20K crore Central Vista project.

Shame. pic.twitter.com/yyT3o8NZJI — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 23, 2020

“Modi government priorities are cruel. When all resources must be mopped up to meet this Covid-19 challenge a Gazette notification is issued for the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project. Shame,” Yechury tweeted.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.