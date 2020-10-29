Rs 27.44 lakh seized from Mahabubnagar municipal commissioner’s bank locker

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 29th October 2020 11:44 am IST
Hyderabad: Gold and silver worth Rs 17.26 lakh, and Rs 27.44 lakh in cash were seized from a bank locker of Mahabubnagar Municipal Commissioner Vadde Surendar on Thursday.

The seizure was made in connection with a case, lodged against Surendar under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on October 27.

The seized items included gold ornaments weighing 808 grams worth Rs 17,24,744 and silver ornaments weighing 71 grams worth Rs 1,280.

During the course of an investigation, it was revealed that Surendar and his wife were using this locker of Indian Overseas Bank, Hayathnagar branch.

Source: ANI

