Coimbatore: Robbers on Friday decamped with Rs 30 lakh in cash and 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments from a locked house here, police said.

The robbery came to light when the residents returned home from a wedding held early in the morning and found the valuables missing from an almirah, the police said.

Based on a complaint, senior police officials visited the crime scene and finger-prints were lifted from there.

Source: PTI