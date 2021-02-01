Rs 35k crore for vaccines lone positive aspect of budget: YSRCP

Amaravati/New Delhi, Feb 1 : Rajya Sabha MP and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader V. Vijayasai Reddy said the budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for vaccine development and distribution is the lone positive aspect in the 2021 – 22 union budget on Monday.

“Only one positive aspect visible in the budget is Rs 35,000 crore for vaccine development and distribution by the Central government. Other than this there is no benefit for Andhra Pradesh,” said Reddy.

He said the state government demanded at least one of the proposed four regional centres of National Institute of Virology and new textile parks to be located in AP.

Likewise, Reddy said they asked the Central government for more vistadome bhogies as they are pending for Visakhapatnam and Araku.

“In the Central government spending for paddy procurement, Rs 4,282 crore is due for AP state civil supplies corporation. There was not mention of white revolution in AP at all,” said Reddy.

As Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is planning to divide the 13 districts into 26, the MP demanded one organic farming university per district.

Reddy said the demand to raise standard deduction to Rs 1 lakh was not considered and termed the budget a survivalist budget.

“Amid Covid, we need a revivalist budget but not a survivalist budget,” the YSRPCP leader noted.

According to Reddy, the state is not satisfied with the Kharagpur – Vijayawada freight corridor and pointed out that only one fishing hub has been allocated for Visakhapatnam.

“One fishing hub is nothing compared to eight announced by our CM. Only very few senior citizen beneficiaries will be there in the state,” he observed on the benefits announced for people over 75 years of age.

As nearly 65 per cent of the people in the country depend on agriculture, Reddy said the Central government should give utmost importance and lamented that their request of raising Central government contribution for the PM Kisan scheme from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 was not met.

Comparing AP’s Arogyasri to the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat, Reddy said the former covers more diseases than the latter.

Even as the southern state is planning to set up 13 new medical colleges, the Rajya Sabha MP highlighted that no medical project was allocated to the state.

