Rs 446.52 Cr spent on PM Modi’s foreign visits in last 5 years

New Delhi: An expenditure of Rs 446.52 crore has been incurred on the foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five year, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the expenditure includes cost of chartered flights.

According to the data given by him, a cost of Rs 121.85 crore was incurred in 2015-16 while an expenditure of Rs 78.52 crore was incurred in 2016-17.

In 2017-18, a cost of Rs 99.90 crore was incurred while in 2018-19, an expenditure of Rs 100.02 crore was incurred, according to the data given by him.

In 2019-20, a cost of Rs 46.23 crore has been incurred on the prime minister’s foreign visits, it said.

According to Wikipedia, As of March 2020, Narendra Modi has made 59 foreign trips, visiting 60 countries including the visits to USA to attend the UN General Assembly, to Asian countries.

As per the video posted on YouTube by Hindustan Times on 20th July 2018, Rs 1484 were spent on flights for PM, Modi. It had stated that beginning from June 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 84 countries, and the expenditure incurred on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities amounts to RS. 1,484, according to government. The story added that the details of Modi’s foreign travel expenditure under the three heads were shared in the Rajya Sabha by minister of state for external affairs VK Singh.