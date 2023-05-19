Rs 4cr per day for Sharwanand’s wedding in Jaipur?

Hyderabad: Wedding bells are ringing for another pair in the glitzy Telugu film industry, and love is in the air in Tollywood. The industry is ecstatic as prominent actor Sharwanand and his fiancee Rakshita Reddy gear up to marry, ushering in a new chapter in their life.

According to reports, the couple is set to exchange wedding vows on June 3 at the Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding celebrations will take place on June 2. Sharwanand and Rakshita announced their engagement in January of this year. They exchanged rings on January 26 in front of their closest friends and family.

But do you know how much the Leela Palace costs per day?

According to several Instagram accounts, Sharwanand will spend 4 crores every day at the Leela Palace for his spectacular wedding in June. Yes, you read that correctly. The wedding will be intimate with only close friends and relatives invited.

Have a look at the spectacular Leela Palace at Jaipur:

Fans and well-wishers anticipate the major celebration with bated breath, showering the pair with love and blessings as they embark on their lovely adventure together!