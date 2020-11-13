Rs.5.78cr pocket allowance for 2,783 Khelo India athletes

New Delhi, Nov 12 : The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released Rs.5.78 crore as out of pocket allowance for 2,783 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) for October and November, the sports body said on Thursday. This means each athlete received Rs.10,393.46 per month.

The annual allowance of Rs.1.20 lakh per athlete is transferred directly to the athletes’ bank accounts, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on their training, fooding, lodging, and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains, the SAI statement said.

It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme.

Athletes from 35 States and Union Territories have been given the OPA in 24 sporting disciplines.

Meanwhile, a total of Rs.45,40,000 for October and November has been given to 227 rural athletes as a part of the Khelo India Scholarship for the promotion of Indigenous Sports, said SAI.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.