Rs 50 crores to be spent on the repair work on roads in Alwal

Alwal: The incessant rains in Hyderabad since the past week have made lives miserable in the city, especially for people living in the low-lying areas. The rains and consequent floods have wreaked havoc in several colonies, with water inundating homes up to several feet and washing away valuables.

Heavy downpours caused widespread traffic snarls due to extensive damage to the roads by the floods. Around 200 road stretches in Alwal have been severely damaged. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials have proposed road re-laying and repairing works in the division for a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Mahesh, DEE-GHMC, Alwal, said “Currently, we are addressing water-logging and desilting of drains and nalas. Most of the UCD lines are damaged. Residents of the low-lying areas in panic broke open the manholes in many places to let the storm water out. There is a need to fix all those manholes immediately.”

At several colonies, the flood water reached five feet level, forcing residents to confine to their homes. A 32-hour heavy rainfall in the low-lying areas that include Thurkapally has made the matters worse for them. GHMC officials and NDRF team have been instrumental in rescue operations. They have saved 200 families and relocated 180 families to safe locations. Ensuring the safety for all the residents, three rehabilitation centers have been arranged. VBR function hall is one of the centers for the people living in Suryanagar, Two GHMC offices are being used as shelters in Kothabasthi.