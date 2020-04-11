Rs 50 lakh insurance for corona warriors in case of death

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has announced a financial assistance worth Rs 50 lakh to family of any government employee in matter of his death being reported due to coronavirus during the anti-Covid-19 operation in the state.

The central government had earlier announced a medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to the corona warriors, including medical staff, however, now, the state government has extended it to other employees as well who are part of the anti-Covid-19 operation.

The state government said the employees working on contract basis would also be covered under this financial assistance scheme.

Patwaris, gram sevaks, constables, contract employees including safai karmacharis, health workers and those employed on honorarium like Home Guard, civil defence, Asha and anganwadi workers have also been included amongst the beneficiaries.

Source: IANS

