Rs 500 to be deposited into women Jan Dhan bank account

New Delhi: Deposit of Rs 500 in bank accounts of Jan Dhan Yojana of women by the Centres will commence soon to help the poor in the troublesome situation arose due to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Rural Development has released the lump sum amounts for the purpose of depositing Rs. 500 per woman to Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana account holders for April 2020 and the same have been credited to the designated accounts of individual banks on April 2, 2020.

Following the announcement made by the Finance Minister on March 26, the initiative of the centre to help the poor women has started and it would continue for the next three years.

In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account-holders at branches and ATMs for withdrawal of money. After April 9, the beneficiaries may go to the branch on any date as per normal banking hours and withdraw the amount.

The women account holders of Jan Dhan Yojana would get the text message to their registered mobile numbers informing the deposit of the amount and also date to contact the bank to withdraw money.

In this context, State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convenors have been directed to immediately contact the State Governments, apprise them of the staggering plan and seek their support for suitable security arrangements at branches and ATMs. The State Government may also be requested to issue suitable instruction to the District administration and police authorities to support the bank in arranging orderly disbursement of money to be beneficiaries and in carrying out local publicity.

