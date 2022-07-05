Rs 5K bounty for identifying ‘Swiggy-man on the horse’

Days after a video of a Swiggy delivery partner riding a horse in heavy Mumbai rains surfaced and went viral on social media, the food delivery service put up a message on Instagram appealing to the public to help them identify the person.

The video of the man propelled on a white horse, riding with a Swiggy delivery bag on his back, in heavy Mumbai rains, was widely shared by social media and led to the food delivery service growing curious about the man’s identity.

The delivery service that was overwhelmed with the ‘unexpected’ fame that the video brought them, appealed to the public for help, offering a ‘bounty’ on information about the man, riding on a horse.

“Who is this gallant young star? Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What’s in that bag he’s got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?” said Swiggy in their appeal.

The delivery service that was grateful to the “man and his grass-propelled machine” also put out a bounty of Rs 5000 for the first person to provide intel on the “Swiggyman on a horse”.

Swiggy that aims to adopt more eco-friendly delivery practices clarified that they haven’t replaced their “usual delivery vehicles with horses, mules, donkeys, camels, elephants, unicorns…”.

“You can also hit the app to keep track of a small tribute we’ve put up, in honour of the rider and his steed,” read the statement from Swiggy.