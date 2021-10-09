Rs 75 crore? Hrithik, Ranbir’s fee to play Ram, Ravana goes viral

Mumbai: Following a stint of both meaningful and successful movie releases, Bollywood director Nitesh Tiwari eyes to bring to the screens the epic showdown between the mythological ‘giants’, Lord Rama and the demon-king Ravana.

The movie is going to be produced by Madhu Manthena and the estimated budget as yet is a whopping 750 crores. Yes, it is the just the estimate.

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor were approached for the roles of Rama and Ravana respectively and both had reportedly given a nod. And now reports have it that the actor duo will each be getting 75 crores and the remaining amount shall be used in making the audience witness the staggering battle on the big screen.

The legendary Rama and Ravana roles are locked for the movie and reportedly, the makers are on a search for another pivotal character Sita. It was previously rumored that Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached for the role but the makers cleared the air on this matter saying “Kareena for all her talent doesn’t suit the part at all.”

Not only Sita but many more characters of supreme importance are yet to be casted and the audience can only wait till some more “EPIC” announcements are made by the movie makers.