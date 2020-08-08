Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

The cheques for the amount were handed over to the families of Ravi and Sadiq Ali

By Mansoor Published: 8th August 2020 5:52 pm IST
Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani
Udhagamandalam: A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain.

The cheques for the amount were handed over to the families of Ravi and Sadiq Ali at a function organised here on Friday.

Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani gave the cheques to the bereaved families.

The Minister, who was here to review the flood situation, told reporters that a 40-member team from Kodaikanal would come to the district to rectify electricity lines destroyed in the heavy rain, particularly in Gudalur and Pandalur areas of the district.

Stating that 239 electric posts were damaged and two transformers burned up in the winds and rain, he said nearly 74 houses were partially damaged and three damaged.

On COVID-19, he said 37,750 people have been tested so far for the infection. Of them, 919 tested positive and 756 recovered and got discharged.

Source: PTI
