Rs 9,538 cr collected via ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ scheme: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 20 : The Centre has so far collected a total revenue of Rs 9,538 crore through “Vivad Se Vishwas”, the dispute resolution scheme for direct tax, Parliament was informed on Sunday.

Minister of State for Finance Anuag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that a total of 35,074 declarations have been submitted, till September 8, under the scheme.

“The revenue generated till date through the Act is Rs 9,538 crore. This figure does not include the payments made by the taxpayers who are yet to file their declarations under the scheme,” he said.

He also informed the house that the time limit for filing of declaration under the scheme has been extended till December 31, 2020.

