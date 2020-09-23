RS adjourned sine die amid opposition boycott

New Delhi, Sep 23 : After the completion of its legislative business, the Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die even as the opposition continued to boycott the session on the third consecutive day after the suspension of eight lawmakers over Sunday’s pandemonium.

In his concluding remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the House productivity was 96 per cent and it was its fourth consecutive session to have recorded so much work.

The session, originally scheduled to last 18 days till October 1, was curtailed to 10 days after more than a dozen lawmakers tested positive for coronavirus.

The House on Wednesday passed The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020; The Industrial Relations Code, 2020; The Code on Social Security, 2020; Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (Amendment) Bill; The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill; The Appropriation Bills no 3 and 4; and The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Upper House members about its adjournment.

“I have to inform the members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by the Lok Sabha has to be disposed before the adjournment of the Upper House.”

Source: IANS

