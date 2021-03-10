RS Chair rejects suspension notices over farm laws

New Delhi, March 10 : Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday rejected the notices given by opposition on the ongoing farmers agitation and fuel price hike.

Congress MPs Deepender S. Hooda and Rajiv Satav, along with RJD MP Manoj Jha and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gave notices on farm laws while BSP MP Ashok Siddhartha on the issue of fuel price hike.

“The opposition will have ample time on these issues during the budget and appropriation bill discussion, also the farmers issue had been discussed during the first leg of the Budget Session so notices are not allowed,” Naidu said.

The Chairman said: “You want discussion or disruption?”

The House was adjourned due to pandemonium till 12 noon.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said: “It will not be fair not to discuss the issue when farmers have been agitating in the country.”

The farm protests have entered its fourth month after it started November 26 last year at various borders along the national capital.

The logjam in the Upper House have been continuing since the beginning of the week.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.