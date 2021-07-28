RS passes Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill amid Oppn sloganeering

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, amid sloganeering by the opposition on the Pegasus issue.

The opposition also did not participate in the discussion on the floor of the House.

Speaking in favour of the Bill, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said, “This is a very important Bill as it relates to children.”

She also appealed to the opposition to be a part of the discussion, to which NCP’s Fauzia Khan replied that the House should discuss the Pegasus snoopgate issue as it concerned national security.

During the passing of the Bill, the opposition continued to hold placards and raise slogans. The House was adjourned soon after the Bill was passed.

Earlier, the House was adjourned twice over the Pegasus issue — first till 12 noon then till 2 p.m.

Ahead of the commencement of the House proceedings on Wednesday, 14 opposition parties had met to devise a common strategy to corner the government on issues like the Pegasus snooping row and Assam-Mizoram border disputes.