RS Prasad tests negative for COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday informed he was tested negative for coronavirus after being in isolation for the last one week.

He had attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was found positive for the virus.

“Friends! My COVID test is negative. The report came today. I was in isolation for the last one week because I had attended a meeting with Amit Shah Ji a day before he was found positive,” Prasad tweeted.

Friends! My COVID test is negative. The report came today. I was in isolation for the last one week because I had attended a meeting with Amit Shah Ji a day before he was found positive. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 7, 2020

On August 3, Prasad said he will undergo “a few days” of home isolation as he met Shah who later tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Shah is currently in Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Source: ANI