RS Praveen Kumar condemns CM KCR’s remarks on Constitution

Hyderabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana Unit Coordinator RS Praveen Kumar condemned the remarks made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a need to rewrite the constitution to fulfill people’s expectations and to ensure that the country progresses to its full potential.

Praveen Kumar along with BSP workers and several union leaders protested against the statements by CM KCR in front of the Ambedkar Statue at Tankbund.

“A state Chief Minister saying that there is a need to totally change the constitution is an irresponsible statement. It’s because of Article 3 in the constitution that the formation of Telangana was possible. He is sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair because of the constitution. Today women, SCs, STs, BCs, and minorities are holding law-making positions because of the same constitution. A person who doesn’t know all this is not eligible to sit in the CM chair,” Praveen Kumar said.

RS Praveen Kumar asked CM KCR whether the constitution is stopping him from increasing his assets sideways using the Kaleshwaram Project. ” A function in an IAS officer‘s house who works for the irrigation department has been sponsored by the company in charge of the Kaleshwaram Project. Do you want to change the constitution so that people don’t get to know about all of this?” he questioned.