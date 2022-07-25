RS proceedings adjourned twice amid Opposition protest over price rise

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Monday till 4 pm after unrelenting protests by Opposition members seeking a discussion on price rise.

When the House reassembled at 3 pm, Sambit Patra, who was chairing the proceedings, invited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Fauzia Khan to initiate a debate on the Calling Attention Motion on “the situation arising out of rising cases of post-COVID19 complications.”

But the Opposition members, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), continued their vociferous protest and later stormed into the Well shouting slogans.

“I request all of you to go back to your seats. Let us have a discussion. It is very important. The opposition had demanded it and the chairman had allowed it,” the Chair said and asked the NCP leader to start the debate.

NCP leader Fauzia Khan said she won’t be able to speak when the House is not in order. “Please put the House in order,” she said.

She also said, “The Opposition has issued a notice requesting for a discussion on price rise, please take that.”

As protesting opposition members continued to be in the well, the Chair adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Earlier as the House met at 2 pm, the opposition parties insisted on the suspension of scheduled business and taking up of discussion on inflation.

However, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the House would take up the Calling Attention Motion on the “situation arising out of the rising case of post-COVID19 complications”.

The opposition members trooped into the well-raising slogans, forcing the deputy chairman to adjourn the proceedings till 3 PM.

Before the adjournment of the House, Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge charged that the treasury benches were running away from holding discussions on this important issue of price rise.

“Price rise is a big issue. Why the government is running away from discussion” Kharge asked.

To this, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government wants to have a discussion on this issue.

Goyal said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was suffering from COVID-19. The minister would like to participate in the discussion and respond to the issues raised.

He also stated that it was opposition parties which do not want to hold a discussion.

“Since they (opposition) do not have any issue, they are unnecessarily disturbing the House,” he said.

TMC member Derek’O Brien pointed out that there has not been a single discussion under rule 267 ((Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha) in the last five years.

The proceedings have been disrupted since the beginning of the Monsoon Session on July 18.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday assembled at 2 pm instead of 11 am morning in view of the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

At the outset, the House congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a silver medal in the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who has been nominated to the House, took the oath.

