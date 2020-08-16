RS Secretariat preparing for Monsoon Session amid corona pandemic

New Delhi, Aug 16 : Officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat are busy putting up special facilities for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Chairman of the Upper House, has directed the officials concerned to ensure full preparations for the session are in place by the third week of this month.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat officials said that the work is going on at a fast pace to ensure additional facilities, including putting up of four large display screens in the the Rajya Sabha chamber apart from six small screens in 4 galleries.

“The facilities include audio facility in the galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses of Parliament for the transmission of audio-visual signals and polycarbonate sheets separating Official Gallery from the chamber of the House,” the sources said.

The preparations come in wake of meeting on July 17 between Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, wherein detailed discussions on the options to hold the Monsoon Session were held.

It was decided to use chambers and galleries of both Houses to enable holding of the session under the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

It would be the first-of-its-kind session in accordance with social distancing norms due to the coronavirus situation.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic. Rules demand the convening of Parliament’s sessions every six months, which is due in September.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.