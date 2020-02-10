RSS is against reservation policy: Priyanka Gandhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi, now Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi mounted attack on the RSS on Monday after the apex court said in a judgement that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion and states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments.

Priyanka Gandhi alleged that, “Understand the way BJP wants to scarp reservation. First the RSS makes statement against the reservation policy, then Uttrakhand government appeals to the Supreme Court that reservation is not the fundamental right”.

“The UP government also makes mockery of the reservation policy and this is a design from the BJP and the RSS. First, they make the SC/ST law weak and then they go against the principle of equality given in the Constitution,” Priyanka said.

Earlier, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS on the issue of quota in promotion in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict.

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress will not let it happen and Modi government is attacking all the institutions in the country, adding that reservation is hurting the BJP and the RSS and they want to finish the system through various means.

“The reservation is hurting the RSS and the BJP. They want to erase it. Every morning when they wake up it irritates them. Whatever the fantasy, the RSS/BJP live in, we will not allow it to happen”, The Congress leader said.

“The issue is that the RSS and the BJP cannot live with the idea of Dalits, tribals and OBCs having reservation. This irritates them and they have tried to erase them”, he added.