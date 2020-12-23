RSS-BJP coordination meet in Ahmedabad, to review govt work

New Delhi, Dec 23 : A key meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP’s coordination committee is to be held in Ahmedabad ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election. The three-day meeting from January 5 to 7 will be attended by top officials of over three dozen organisations associated with the Sangh Parivar.

This meeting will review the work of the BJP and the government’s performance at the Centre and BJP-ruled states. Preparations for the West Bengal election will also be discussed. The suggestions of office bearers of allied organisations associated with the Sangh will also be placed before the BJP leadership.

The meeting is going to take place in the Covid-19 era. Since only top officials of allied organisations of the Sangh Parivar are to take part, it will not be organised virtually but in-person.

BJP President J.P. Nadda and Organisation General Secretary B.L. Santosh will also participate and top ministers of the central government may also attend. Confirming the schedule of the coordination committee meeting in Ahmedabad, a senior Sangh official said that the officials of all the prominent organisations of the Sangh Parivar will participate.

According to sources, in this meeting the report of organisational work will be presented by the BJP. The achievements of the government will also be stated in the meeting. Top officials of all 36 major organisations of the Sangh will also give their views on the BJP’s organisation and the government’s work. The pending Cabinet expansion of the Modi government may also be discussed.

According to one official, “The Sangh insists on mutual coordination among all its allied organisations. Hence every year the top officials of all the organisations meet through the coordination committee meeting to debate key issues. The office bearers of the Sangh provide guidance on various points.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.