RSS cancels crucial meet in Bengaluru due to coronavirus

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has cancelled its three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin in Bengaluru from Sunday due to coronavirus, said RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi.

The annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17. The meeting was to decide the organisation’s future course of action.

“In view of the seriousness of the pandemic COVID-19 and in the light of instructions and advisories issues by the Union and the state governments, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting scheduled in Bangaluru has been suspended,” Joshi said in a statement.

Joshi appealed to all RSS workers to cooperate with administration to create awareness among public and to face this challenge successfully.

The RSS was supposed to discuss a host of issues including the roadmap for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The organisation was also supposed to review of last year’s plan implementation and sharing of experiences and achievements.

BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda was also scheduled to participate in the meeting which now stands cancelled due to coronavirus scare.