RSS chief calls for eliminating social disparities

News Desk 1Published: 15th October 2020 8:20 am IST

New Delhi, Oct 15 : Urging the people to adhere to the Preamble to the country’s Constitution, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for working towards elimination of disparities in the society.

Addressing the Dattopant Thengdi Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, Bhagwat said: “Some people are engaged in creating differences in order to gain political mileage. One has to be careful of them. It’s the responsibility of those who work towards promoting harmony in the society to ensure its unity.”

“We all are one but because of our selfishness, we have created a distance from one another. We have to remove that stigma. We are one, we have to be one. Inequality cannot be a religion,” the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief added.

He also appealed to the people to stay away from hate-mongering elements in the society.

“This society belongs to us… we have to stand together for the nation,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

