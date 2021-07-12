RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat should dispel fears among Muslim by removing misconceptions

Well known legal luminary Faizan mustafa in a new video on his YouTube channel, Legal Awareness, talks about RSS chief’s recent statement on Muslims. He says Mohan Bhagwat has spoken positively on the Muslims. At the same, at another place Kar Sena Chief Suraj Pal is pledging to throw Muslims out of the country. These two are contradictory statements. I think there is need to interpret the statement of Mohan Bhagwat first. Can it be said that the thinking of RSS is changing?

As long as India remains a democracy, all the citizens will be treated equally, including the Muslims. Population has nothing to do with the religion and once the people are educated it can be controlled.

Challenging the data, he says when the NRC takes place more Hindus will not find their names as against the Muslims. Similarly, there is lot of debate going on about Uniform Civil Code but if it is implemented then many Hindu laws will also figure in. In many countries there is Uniform Civil Code but yet the Islam is flourishing. This means, the fears and anxieties among these communities should be addressed as against the so called population threat.

Mohan Bhagwat’s stand on Muslims is something should be reckon with. Some say that his views have changed after Bengal debacle and he realized that if UP Muslims vote in the same manner then it will not be a good sign for the BJP. I don’t believe in all theories. Rashtriya Muslim Manch patron Indresh Kumar also thinks that Muslims and Hindus are from the same lineage and that the culture is same so also beliefs. They all belong to one motherland; so why these differences? he asks.

The NRC cannot exclude 15 or 16 crore Muslims. The fact is that even 2 crore Muslims cannot be excluded. If they are excluded then the Supreme Court will intervene and order the government to include the Muslims.

The second most important question, if the Muslims are expelled which Which country will accept the 16 crore people. He says that the Muslims of the Indian sub-continent have chosen secular India over theocratic Pakistan. One should also remember that Pakistan could not even accept the Biharis who were left behind in Bangladesh when East Pakistan was separated.

Also, why will the Indian Muslims agree to go there? And if they cannot be sent away then they should be included, educated and brought into mainstream so that the country becomes strong. Furthermore, when Rashtriya Muslim Manch, a Sangh Parivar outfit, cannot assert that the Muslims are equal citizens of India then what good it would serve the Muslims? How can it ensure the Muslim representation in the BJP?

If RMM wishes to become the real representative it should use its platform for dialogue between the representative of Muslims and the Hindus. The RMM should work for Muslims and that the Muslims who go there for asking positions should not be made to accept the Hindutuva ideology.