RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address programme in Bhopal on Aug 7

Published: 31st July 2022 8:12 pm IST
Bhopal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Bhopal on August 7 to attend the concluding meet of Vishwa Sangh Shiksha Varg, a RSS leader said on Sunday.

A Bhopal-based senior RSS functionary told IANS that Bhagwat will be attending the concluding ceremony of an ongoing training programme to infuse Indian values among Hindus living abroad as chief guest, and also address the gathering.

“The training programme is the part of Vishwa Sangh Siksha Varg, which was started on July 18 in Bhopal, and to be concluded on August 7,” the functionary said.

