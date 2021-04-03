RSS chief’s book translated in Urdu, effort to reach out to minority community

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) appears keen to reach out to the main minority community through a book written by its chief Mohan Bhagwat which speaks about the role of Muslims in the country’s progress.

The book ‘Bhavishya ka Bharat’ written in Hindi has been translated in Urdu with the title ‘Mustaqbil Bharat’.

Aqeel Ahmed, Director of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language, has translated the 98-page book which talks about the ideology of RSS, ‘shakha’ and the real meaning of Hindutva.

Ahmed said that the book will contribute to enhancing mutual harmony.

“With this book, misinformation about RSS will be dispelled,” Ahmed told ANI.

The book has been published by Suruchi Prakashan.

Rajnish Jindal, Managing Director of the Publication Rajnish, said that Urdu translation has been brought out “so that RSS idea can reach the minority masses”.

He also said that the book has been translated into multiple languages.